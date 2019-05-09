|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Harry Dean Martin Sr., 67, of Kings Mountain passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home. He was born August 6, 1951 in Cleveland County to the late O. D. and Linnie Smith Martin.
Harry was the owner of Martin's Plumbing and served on the Kings Mountain Police Department.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Kimberly Ledford Martin; daughters Nicole Fredell and husband Steven, Ashlie Ball and husband Frankie all of Kings Mountain; son Chip Martin and wife Christina of Shelby; sisters, Gale Edmunds and husband Joe, Faye Williams and husband David, Becky Wallace, Kay Hamrick and Keith Fowler, Michelle Reynolds and husband Joseph, Barbara Harris and Richard, Lorretta Ivey and husband Tony; brother Dale Martin and wife Debbie; sister-in-law Pat Martin; brother-in-law Jeff Ledford and wife Kendra; best friends Linda Martin; Pastor J.R. Robbins and wife Patty; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by his siblings James Martin, Pete Martin, Howard Martin, Charles Martin and Betty Dover.
His family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 pm Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, 1009 Linwood Road, Kings Mountain.
Harry's memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, Kings Mountain with Rev. J. R. Robbins officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Faith Baptist Church 1009 Linwood Rd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on May 9, 2019