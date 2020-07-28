BOILING SPRINGS - Harry James McKee, age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hospice Wendover, surrounded by his family. Born in Cleveland County on December 9, 1942 he was the son of the late Edwin Jackson McKee and Beatrice Scruggs McKee. Harry retired from PPG trucking and spent his remaining years sharing his passion for catering food and serving his community. His smile was contagious and his heart was even bigger. Harry knew how to draw in a crowd with his famous fish and barbecue. As a hobby he loved to fish at Santee. He also cherished his friendships at the Bulldog Quick Snack round table. Harry was a member, and attended Boiling Springs Baptist Church where he participated in the Bob Abrams Sunday school class. He also was a dedicated Master Mason for 48 years at Friendship Masonic Lodge 388 A.F.&A.M., 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite, Oasis Shriner Club and the Piedmont Shriner Club.
Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margretta "Greta" Brooks McKee of Boiling Springs, his two children; a son, Mike McKee (Kim) of Mooresboro and a daughter, Beth Canipe (Michael) of Boiling Springs, grandchildren; Kacie Martin (Jim), Ben Canipe, Patrick Canipe, Tosha Morrison (Landon), Tammy Whitaker, great grandchildren; Wyatt Martin, Waylon Martin, Logan Morrison and Tucker Morrison and one sister Jackie Phillips (Mike). Harry is also survived by a host of extended family.
Graveside Service with Masonic Rites will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park, 11:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 with Rev. Keith McKinney and Dr, Caroll Page officiating.. The family will receive friends the evening prior to the service on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
Processing Center PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 or Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917 Boiling Springs, NC 28017.
