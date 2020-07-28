My prayers and thoughts are with each family member of Harry in his passing. I looked forward each Sunday morning to make my way by his Sunday School class and have a word from Harry..always a smile/twinkle in his eye. He was always positive even though he may not have felt well. We all so enjoyed his meals and he will be remembered for his "feeds". Lots of good memories, family and friends, to keep in our hearts of Harry. Love to family.

Diane Rabon

Friend