1/1
Harry McKee
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS - Harry James McKee, age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hospice Wendover, surrounded by his family. Born in Cleveland County on December 9, 1942 he was the son of the late Edwin Jackson McKee and Beatrice Scruggs McKee. Harry retired from PPG trucking and spent his remaining years sharing his passion for catering food and serving his community. His smile was contagious and his heart was even bigger. Harry knew how to draw in a crowd with his famous fish and barbecue. As a hobby he loved to fish at Santee. He also cherished his friendships at the Bulldog Quick Snack round table. Harry was a member, and attended Boiling Springs Baptist Church where he participated in the Bob Abrams Sunday school class. He also was a dedicated Master Mason for 48 years at Friendship Masonic Lodge 388 A.F.&A.M., 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite, Oasis Shriner Club and the Piedmont Shriner Club.

Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margretta "Greta" Brooks McKee of Boiling Springs, his two children; a son, Mike McKee (Kim) of Mooresboro and a daughter, Beth Canipe (Michael) of Boiling Springs, grandchildren; Kacie Martin (Jim), Ben Canipe, Patrick Canipe, Tosha Morrison (Landon), Tammy Whitaker, great grandchildren; Wyatt Martin, Waylon Martin, Logan Morrison and Tucker Morrison and one sister Jackie Phillips (Mike). Harry is also survived by a host of extended family.
Graveside Service with Masonic Rites will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park, 11:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 with Rev. Keith McKinney and Dr, Caroll Page officiating.. The family will receive friends the evening prior to the service on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.

It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children Processing Center PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 or Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917 Boiling Springs, NC 28017.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. McKee.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 27, 2020
Greta, I am praying that during this difficult time you feel God‘s presence right there beside you. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I love you.
Grace Constant
Friend
July 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Harry was one of the sweetest men I ever knew!! So glad that working at Sewell Contractors introduced me to him!!! He will surely be missed by all who knew him! God bless you all
Corky Gold
Friend
July 27, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with each family member of Harry in his passing. I looked forward each Sunday morning to make my way by his Sunday School class and have a word from Harry..always a smile/twinkle in his eye. He was always positive even though he may not have felt well. We all so enjoyed his meals and he will be remembered for his "feeds". Lots of good memories, family and friends, to keep in our hearts of Harry. Love to family.
Diane Rabon
Friend
July 27, 2020
Tommy & Kristine Russ
Friend
July 27, 2020
So sorry to read about Harry’s passing . Really makes us sad. He was a really special person. Love and prayers to his family.
Ken and Carole Gantt
July 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. To Gretta and Mike and Beth and all of the family you are in our prayers. Mike&Joy
James M McSwain
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved