Harry McLeymore
BESSEMER CITY - Harry Bryant McLeymore, 72 years young, of Bessemer City, went home to be with Our Lord on November 11, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

He was the son of the late William Glenn and Roselle Julia McLeymore.

Harry is survived by Wanda Clark of Gastonia, Shirley and Roy Arrowood of Bessemer City, Dewey McLeymore of Kings Mountain, Ed McLeymore of Bessemer City, Samuel and Peggy McLeymore of Gaffney, SC, and Charles and Betty McLeymore of Gastonia. He was predeceased by a brother, Furman H. McLeymore.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 618 Chestnut Ridge Church Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 conducted by Pastor Greg Neely, Pastor Ronnie Pressley, and Pastor Jack Phillips with burial to follow in Westview Gardens Cemetery in Bessemer City. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM at the church prior to the service.

The families will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Boulevard, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or Cherokee Children's Home, PO Box 507, Cherokee, NC 28719. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
