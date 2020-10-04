Mrs. Harvetta Howell Fuller, 73, of 821 Waters St. Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 17, 1947 in Lincoln County, NC to the late Ella Moore and the late Van Roberts.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Washington Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. Mrs. Fuller can be viewed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. There will be a Facebook Live streaming of the graveside side service. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.