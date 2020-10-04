1/1
Harvetta Fuller
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Harvetta Howell Fuller, 73, of 821 Waters St. Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 17, 1947 in Lincoln County, NC to the late Ella Moore and the late Van Roberts.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Washington Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. Mrs. Fuller can be viewed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. There will be a Facebook Live streaming of the graveside side service. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Washington Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved