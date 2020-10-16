1/1
Hattie Schenck
Mrs. Hattie Mae Watkins Schenck, 88 of Stanley, NC passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, NC.

She was born on April 21, 1931 in Rutherford County, NC to the late Sebe Watkins and the late Pearlie Patterson Watkins.

The funeral service for Mrs. Schenck will be private. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church in Polkville, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
