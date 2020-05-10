|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Hazel Blanton Bowen, 85, of Kings Mountain, NC, entered her Heavenly home on May 08, 2020. She was born in Cleveland County, NC, daughter of the late Landrum Newton and Eunice
Ramsey Blanton and was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Reverend Billy Bowen. Hazel was also preceded in death by a son, David Bowen, son-in-law, Perry Nolen, her brothers, Howard, Edward, Lloyd and Garlin Blanton and her sisters, Ruth Green, Lois Ivester, Helen Layman, Katherine McGinnis, Martha Murray and Sue Suggs.
Hazel was a dedicated minister's wife and member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Shelby where she taught Sunday School. She loved people and was the most generous lady you could know. Hazel was a "Mother" to the entire congregation at Way of the Cross. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles and feeding her family and friends. Hazel was a wonderful person who touched the lives of not only her family, but countless people over the years. She will be missed tremendously by her loving family and many friends.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Martin Bowen (Jeanna), Gaffney, SC, and Paul Bowen (Rebecca), Grover, NC; Daughter: Denise Nolen, Kings Mountain, NC; Seventeen Grandchildren; Thirty-three Great-Grandchildren ; Six Great, Great-Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: Graveside Service will be private
Hazel will lie in state on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present during this time.
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Memorials may be made to Way of the Cross Baptist Church at 226 Broad Street, Shelby, NC 28150
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Published in Shelby Star on May 10, 2020