|
|
FOREST CITY - Hazel Una Foster, 82, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. She was born July 9, 1936 to the late William Brooks Foster and Veta Phillips Foster.
Besides her parents Hazel is preceded in death by one daughter Beverly Joan Butler; three brothers Cecil Foster, Charles Foster and Dewey Foster; one sister Margie Carter and special friend Ginny Hoyle.
Left to cherish her memories are one daughter Darlene Chapin and husband Jack; one grandson Jason Elliott Fink; one great-grandson Jason Evertt Fink. She will be also greatly missed by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mae Holland Murray, Judy Henson and Rhonda Hames who took excellent care of Hazel.
Services will be 1:00pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of The Carolina Foothills 372 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2019