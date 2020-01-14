|
SHELBY - Hazel Russ Tesseniar passed away on January 11, 2020 at the Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC. She was born on February 9, 1941 in Cleveland County. She worked at Fiber Industries, and she was a lab analyst at the time of her retirement. Hazel valued time with her family, and her hobbies were gardening with flowers and doing crafts.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Irene Black Russ and daughter, Rhonda Greene Crotts. She is survived by her husband, Bob Tesseniar and her grandson, Micheal Crotts, who she helped raise, both of the home. Also, she is survived by her sister, Peggy McSwain, and brother, Michael Russ.
She was also survived by stepchildren: Carol Tesseniar, Joy Turner (Jimmy), and Phyliss Clark (Johnny) as well as step-grandchildren: Jason Clark (Kasey), Alicia Beard (Adam), Jordan Turner (Ryanne), Seth Clark, Alexis Thompson (Brett), and Kelli Greene (Jordan). She is survived by great-grandchildren: Abi Clark, Abram Clark, Halona Craig, Bryce Thompson, and Wren Turner.
The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church, 320 Old Boiling Springs Road in the Sanctuary on Saturday, January 18th from 3 pm to 5 pm. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Empty Tummy Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
