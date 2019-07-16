|
|
SHELBY - Heather Lynn Bolin, 39, of Shelby, NC, passed away on July 14, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC, daughter to the late Kelly Joe Ball. Heather was a caregiver for most of her life and worked in nursing homes in the area. Heather became a member of Sulphur Springs UMC after marrying her husband Danny, who had been a long time member. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing games and coloring for relaxation. When Heather was able, she enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her brother and grandchildren. She was a caring person who was loved by many. Heather will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 4 years, Danny Bolin; mother: Penny Charlene Smith, Shelby; stepdaughter, Ashley Mote (Michael), Shelby; brother, Shane Ball, Shelby; grandchildren, Makayla and Mykle Mote, Shelby; nephew: Holden Ball, Shelby.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Sulphur Springs UMC, 1642 Sulphur Springs Rd. Shelby, with Pastor Roy T. Byers officiating.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on July 16, 2019