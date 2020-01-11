Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Walker) Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen (Walker) Hawkins Obituary
Ms. Helen Hawkins, 97, of Boiling Springs went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020 at Hospice in Shelby.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum officiated by Dr. Bulo Ervin Price, III. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -