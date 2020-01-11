|
Ms. Helen Hawkins, 97, of Boiling Springs went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020 at Hospice in Shelby.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum officiated by Dr. Bulo Ervin Price, III. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 11, 2020