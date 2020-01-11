|
Helen Hawkins, 97, of Boiling Springs went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020 at Hospice in Shelby.
Born September 20, 1922 in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Guy McKinley Walker and Edna Peters Walker. From the age of 14 until she retired she worked at Dover Mill Company. She was a faithful member of Dover Baptist Church, the Esther Bible Class, and the JOY Group. She enjoyed teaching the children in the Primary Department for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Baxter (Drew) Hawkins and her six younger siblings: Brothers Hugh Walker, Guy (Bud) Walker, Carl Walker, Johnny Walker, and Earl (David) Walker; and sister, Shirley Brooks.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Hilda Hawkins, of Shelby and her daughter, Carolyn Hawkins Anderson of Houston, Texas. She is survived by three grandchildren; Chris Hawkins of Shelby; Tina Wesson and husband, Joe, of Shelby; and Jim Anderson and wife, Stacey of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Amber and Michael Hawkins of Shelby; Josie and Jennie Wesson of Shelby; James Ethan and Caroline Winter Anderson of Houston, Texas; and step-great grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, and Jonah Wesson of Shelby.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum officiated by Dr. Bulo Ervin Price, III. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Dover Baptist Church, 1501 Polkville Rd., Shelby, NC 28150.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the staff of Cleveland Pines Nursing Home and Wendover Hospice for the loving care they gave Helen during her stay.
Published in Shelby Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020