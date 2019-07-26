|
Joan Petty, 86, of Golden Valley went to Heaven on July 24th at Atrium of Cleveland County after a brief illness. Nurses, doctors and other staff on the 3rd floor of the hospital will forever be remembered by
the family for their expertise and kindness. Special thanks are also extended to the staff of White Oak Manor of Rutherford for the excellent care they provided during the last years of Joan's life.
Joan was born on December 31, 1932, to Paul and Estelle Spratt Jones. After Estelle passed away when Joan was a little girl, Paul married Joan's other mother, Sue Withrow Jones. Joan was also preceded in
death by her loving husband, Albert Petty Sr. They shared a wonderful life together as they farmed and worked in the textile industry. Joan, a member of First Broad Baptist Church, enjoyed caring for her family. She was an excellent homemaker and cook, preparing delicious Sunday meals until her declining health made this impossible. Chocolate gravy with hot buttered biscuits was a treat her family will always remember.
She often shared delightful stories with her children and grandchildren about growing up in Golden Valley and the happy times shared with her schoolmates and friends. Life was not always easy, but
Joan worked hard beside of her husband to provide a good life for her son and daughter.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister and brother-in-law, Reba and Cecil Willis, of Boiling Springs, NC; her daughter Christine Petty Mason, of Bostic; her son, Albert Petty Jr. and wife Donna, of Bostic.
Joan delighted in her grandchildren: Derek Mason and fiancée Amanda, of Elizabeth City, NC; Sarah Petty Crank and husband Marcus of Bostic; and Richard Petty of Bostic and fiancée Ashley of Rutherfordton.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 26th, at Washburn & Dorsey Funeral Home in Bostic from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service to honor the life of Joan will be on Saturday, July 27th at the First Broad Baptist
Church at 11 a.m. Her body will like instate from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Rev. Robert Bradley, Rev. Tripp Queen, and Rev. Charles Battle will officiate. Internment will follow
in the First Broad Baptist Church Cemetery.
Washburn & Dorsey funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.washburndorsey.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 26, 2019