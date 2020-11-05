1/
Helen Jolly
1935 - 2020
Helen Spangler Jolly, age 85, died on November 2, 2020 after a period of declining health.

A native of Shelby, NC, she was born August 29, 1935 to the late Reuben Alonzo and Avalona King Spangler. Helen was the youngest of eight children, all of whom preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hugh Lee "Jake" Jolly. During the course of their marriage, Hugh's job led them to move 22 times before returning and settling in Shelby.

Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and David Elzey of Gastonia; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Miriam Jolly of Hickory; her grandchildren, Justin Morehead and wife, Canaan of Gastonia; Jay Morehead and wife Bekgah of Raleigh; Anna Elzey Blake and husband Anthony of Raleigh; Lauren Jolly and James Durham of Granite Falls, and Ashley Jolly of Hickory; her great-grandchildren, James Lee Morehead and Eli Michael Morehead of Gastonia; and Owen Robert Morehead and Annabeth Marie "Annie" Morehead of Raleigh.

Helen was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Myers Memorial United Methodist Church in Gastonia and a former member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Shelby. She was a charter member of PEO Chapter AH.

A private family burial will be held at the Elliott Family Cemetery in Polkville.

The family requests memorials be made to Elliott Family Cemetery, c/o 104 Northeastern Drive, Shelby, NC 28152; Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092; or the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603; please mark donations to the Humane Society to "The Hope Fund" which cares for injured animals.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Brookdale New Hope, Gastonia for the care and kindness Helen received during her stay there.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
