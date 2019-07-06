|
Helen McKinley McKee, 89 of Elam Road, Lawndale passed away, July 4, 2019.
Born January 29, 1930 in Oconee County, SC to the late A.C. McKinley and Dora Whitehead McKinley. She was a member of Piney Mountain Baptist Church in Ellenboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Eugene McKee and a son, Steve McKee.
Survivors include a son, Tom McKee and wife, Gwan of Cliffside; three daughters, Ann McCraw and husband, James McCraw, III of Shelby, Carol Turner and husband, Bryan of Lawndale and Lynn Bruce of Granite Falls; a sister, Mildred Kiser of Shelby; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, Sunday at the home of Carol Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale NC 28090.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on July 6, 2019