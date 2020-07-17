Mrs. Helen Lathers Whiteside, 83, of Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on March 3, 1937 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Lillian Lathers Lockhart and Hubert Mask.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. She will be placed in the church at 12:30 PM to begin viewing. Due to the coronavirus restrictions if you are able to attend, you are welcome. If not, we understand. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will be meeting at the home of her daughter, Sandy Borders, 1221 Donna Drive, Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements