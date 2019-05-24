Home

Helen Withrow


Helen Withrow Obituary
Helen Withrow, age 79, of 125-30 Sutphin Blvd, apartment 309-B, Jamaica, New York, departed her earthly home for her heavenly home on May 18, 2019 at Jamaica Medical Center. Helen was born February 17, 1940 to her parents, the late Thomas and Olivia Withrow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers; A.C. Withrow (Virginia), K.C. Withrow, Thomas Withrow III, John Calvin Withrow, one sister, Amanda "Polly" Withrow Lewis, and several aunts and uncles.

Helen was known for her candid tone and she was always willing to help others in her community and family, she will be greatly missed.

Helen leaves to cherish fond memories, her two sons; James Darryl Smith (Christine), Brooklyn, N.Y., Emanuel Bastain, Atlanta, Ga., one daughter; Teresia Withrow Collins, Asheville, N.C., one brother; Joe Louise Withrow, Buffalo, N.Y., five sisters; Leola Brown and Marie Johnson, Jamaica, N.Y., Mae Yvonne Cole, Shelby, N.C, Charlene Withrow, Kings Mountain, N.C., Patricia Withrow, Ellenboro, N.C., one sister-in-law; Daisy Withrow, Shelby, N.C.; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The service for Ms. Helen Withrow will be held at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church, Polkville, N.C., with visitation beginning at 1:30pm followed by the homegoing celebration at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Louise Learson, officiating.

Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Withrow's Funeral Home Inc., of Kings Mountain, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2019
