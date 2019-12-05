|
SHELBY - Helen Morgan Woods, 83, of 1509 Charles Road, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at noon at Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
Burial will take place at church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon at the church and other times at the home of her son, Darryl Woods, 412 Charles Road Shelby, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2019