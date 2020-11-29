SHELBY- Helen Wynnberry, age 78, passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020, Born in Cleveland County on December 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Lois Pearson Green. Helen was a member of Pleasant City Baptist Church. She was a lab tech for Hoechst Celenase for 35 years. Helen was a member of the Diff Club and the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed fishing and being at Cape Lookout. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband Mickey Wynnberry; seven brothers, and a sister.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Lea Galloway and husband Kevin of Shelby; a son, Richard Wynnberry; four grandchildren, Chasity Wynnberry Johnson and husband Dustin, Andy Radford, Dillon Galloway, Marissa Galloway; three great grandchildren , Alexys Wynnberry, Scarlette Galloway, Axel Gangemi; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M .Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Gary Marburger officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.
