1/1
Helen Wynnberry
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELBY- Helen Wynnberry, age 78, passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020, Born in Cleveland County on December 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Lois Pearson Green. Helen was a member of Pleasant City Baptist Church. She was a lab tech for Hoechst Celenase for 35 years. Helen was a member of the Diff Club and the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed fishing and being at Cape Lookout. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband Mickey Wynnberry; seven brothers, and a sister.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Lea Galloway and husband Kevin of Shelby; a son, Richard Wynnberry; four grandchildren, Chasity Wynnberry Johnson and husband Dustin, Andy Radford, Dillon Galloway, Marissa Galloway; three great grandchildren , Alexys Wynnberry, Scarlette Galloway, Axel Gangemi; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M .Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Gary Marburger officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.
The family ask that friends please leave them a message on the guest registry which is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
I am so sad for all who loved Helen. I'm holding you close in my heart.
Patty Mitchell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved