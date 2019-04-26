|
|
|
SHELBY - James Henry Greene, age 77, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Hospice-Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Roy Burton Greene and wife Inez Blanton Greene. Henry voluntarily served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, where he earned, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Air Medal for meritorious service and was a life time member of VFW #4066. He was proudly proficient with Morse Code and worked within the Army Security Agency. Henry obtained two bachelors degrees, one each from Gardner Webb University and Appalachian State University, and one associates degree from Cleveland Community College. He was the owner of Greene Country Landscaping and Irrigation. Henry liked music and proficiently played several musical instruments and actively supported his grandchildren in their sports activities.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Ophelia Greene Brymer.
Henry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Becky Glover Greene of Shelby, two daughters Lisa Humphries of Lincolnton, Lea Proctor and husband Kevin of Shelby, four grandchildren; Bobby "BJ" Humphries and wife Samantha, Nicole Humphries, Bailey Proctor and Kailey Proctor, four great-grandchildren; Caiden, Dacen, Alayna, and Arianna, as well as two sisters; Linda Hamrick and husband Royce, Mildred Campbell and husband Don, and one brother, Burton Greene and Henry's beloved canine, Ellie.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Ervin Price officiating with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00am at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Greene.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More