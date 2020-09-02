SHELBY - James Herbert "Herb" Granger, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville.
Born in Cleveland County on August 14, 1929 he was the son of the late James Lewis and Cora Belle Clark Granger. Herb was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he was a former member of the choir and the men's ministry. He retired from Carolina Freight after 27 years of service and then drove for TACC about 10 years. Herb served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a 3rd class radarman. He was a member of the Cleveland Masonic Lodge #202 AF/AM, Scottish Rites Bodies and the Oasis Shriner Club. Herb loved reading, gardening and traveling. In addition to his parents, Herb is preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Fisher Granger and second wife, Irene Henderson Granger; a daughter, Kathy Granger; two brothers, Tommy Granger and Richard Granger.
Herb is survived by two daughters, Renee Allen and husband Jack of Cherryville, Linda Ann Granger of Mooresboro; a son, Steve Granger and wife Revonda of Waco; 8 grandchildren, Jeff Parker, Jason Parker (Crystal), Ashley Scruggs (Gary), Savannah Granger, Lan Allen (Megan), Kelly Kiser (Dereck), J. R. Allen, Ashley Hicks; numerous great grandchildren; a special friend Jasmine Hunt; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with Military and Masonic Rites, will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Welch officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Shriners Hospitals
for ChildrenAttn: Office of Development
2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.Tampa, FL 33607, Baptist Children's Homes of NC, 204 Idol St. Thomasville, NC 27360, or Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford NC 27565
