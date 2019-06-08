|
Herbert Ray Hutchinson, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 6, 2019 at Wendover Hospice of Cleveland County.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donna Hutchinson, a daughter in law Maggie Hutchinson of Shelby, a sister, Dorothy Collins and husband Bob of Huntington, WV, two brothers, Hobert Hutchinson and Russell Hutchinson, both of Ceredo, WV, a granddaughter Tiffani and husband Kyle Kelly of Nashville, TN, a grandson, Tony and Alix Hutchinson of Shelby, three great grandchildren, Lillian Hutchinson, Addison Hubbard, Kade Kelly, and one incoming, Eleanor Hutchinson.
Herb was born in Wayne County, WV on January, 15, 1928 to the late Walter and Erie Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Hutchinson.
Mr. Hutchinson faithfully served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. Herb was a foreman for over 35 years at the Huntington Alloy Division of International Nickel in West Virginia. Herbert was a member at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Shelby, NC for 21 years. Mr. Hutchinson was a devoted volunteer for Habitat for Humanity for over 13 years, in which he secured the award, MVP Builders for two years in a row. Papa Herb had a benevolent nature and was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed fishing, and took many trips to Canada and Alaska. He loved organic gardening on his farm in Polka Dot, OH and was passionate about growing vegetables for his family and friends. Herb and Donna provided wonderful meals for their family. His family is eternally grateful for his guidance, love, wisdom, and support through the years. They will cherish his rich memories for the rest of their lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Shelby on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00pm with full military honors. A visitation will be held following the service in the Sanctuary.
Memorial contributions can be made to
Habitat for Humanity 323 W Grover St, Shelby, NC 28150
Published in Shelby Star on June 8, 2019