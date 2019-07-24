|
Herbert Walter Smouther, age 90, of Moriah, passed into God's care on July 22, 2019.
Herb was born in Canton, Pennsylvania on October 23, 1928. He was predeceased by his mother, Laura Smouther and brother, Roger Smouther both of Canton; his first wife of 35 years Winnifred (Seeley) Smouther of Elmira; and a son Stephen Herbert Smouther of Columbus, Ohio.
Herb is survived by his second wife, Marilyn (Fortenberry) Smouther of Moriah; a son Gordon W. Smouther and daughter-in-law Linda L. Smouther of Trenton, NJ; two step-sons, Douglas and Michael Fortenberry of Moriah; and three step-daughters, Deborah Powell of Belwood, Dawn Caldwell of Columbia, SC and Michelle Garrison of Hickory; and many grandsons and granddaughters.
Herb was a 1946 graduate of Canton High School and was employed by Ward La France Firetruck Company in the Sales Department. While in Elmira, he was an active coach of youth baseball, basketball and soccer.
Herb was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he enjoyed participating in Bible Studies and singing in the choir.
The family will receive friends July 25 from 6 to 7:30 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, 846 E. Stagecoach Trail, Fallston. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in remembrance of Herb can be made to the Huntington Disease Society at www.Indiana.hdsa.org .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on July 24, 2019