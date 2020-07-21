1/1
Herman Hopper
1961 - 2020
KINGSTOWN - Herman Elexis Hopper, 59, of 1809 Kingston Road, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 5, 1961 to Emma Thurman Hopper and the late William Hopper.

The funeral service for Mr. Hopper will be private. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a reception of friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

A mask is required if attending.

Burial will take place at Palmer Grove Baptist Church.

The family will be meeting at 2440 Oak Grove Road, Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
JUL
22
Service
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Herman was always smiling ,friendly, and fun.We use to work together,I will never forget those fun memories.He was helpful he would help you if he could.When he would have a get together with his family and friends he was the Dj always played some good music he was a classy guy . I will so miss my friend so much.keeping the family in my prayers at this time.
Dawn klie
Friend
July 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JoeAnn Hartley
