KINGSTOWN - Herman Elexis Hopper, 59, of 1809 Kingston Road, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte
He was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 5, 1961 to Emma Thurman Hopper and the late William Hopper.
The funeral service for Mr. Hopper will be private. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a reception of friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
A mask is required if attending.
Burial will take place at Palmer Grove Baptist Church.
The family will be meeting at 2440 Oak Grove Road, Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.