Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Hester Houston Obituary
SHELBY - Hester Truelove Willis Houston, 87, of Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 22, 1932 to the late Ben Willis, Sr. and Evie Graham Willis.
Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak a homegoing celebration will be planned for her at a later date.

She may be viewed on Friday, April 3, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 2, 2020
