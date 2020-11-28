Hilda Jane Parker Hastings, 79 of Casar Rd., Lawndale, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain.
Born in Cleveland County on December 27, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Daniel Parker and Minnie McNeilly Parker. She retired as a weaver from Doran Textiles. Mrs. Hastings was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist and the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Floyd Hastings; an infant brother, Billy Parker and two sisters, Jean Haynes and Lizzie Warlick.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Brackett and husband Jerry of Polkville; two grandchildren, Jeri Michelle Brackett Shuford and husband, Eric of Polkville and Tyler Brackett and wife Natasha of Polkville; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Dawson and Holden Brackett; two brothers, Harold Parker of Shelby and Charles Parker of Casar; one sister, Charlene Ramsey of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Boone officiating.
Memorials may be made to UCAN, 230 E. Main Street, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC