|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Hillard Kish "H.K" Hillard Kish Hambright passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday May 5th, 2019.
Kish Hambright was a loving husband and father of four surviving children. He held numerous positions as an industrial licensed plumber and ended his long career as a sole proprietor of his own plumbing company. Kish Hambright also was enlisted as a N.C. Army National Guardsman for a few years. He was a devoted Christian who served his Lord with annual missionary trips with the Baptist Men Ministry by providing free plumbing services to under served Appalachian communities for 17 years.
Hillard Kish Hambright's parents were Prentice Quay Hambright and Ethel Howell Hambright Hillard Kish Hambright was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Mayberry Hambright, son-in-law Jesse Edward Hermsen, and great grandson Braiden Carter Hamrick. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Elmer Hambright, Ruth Putnam Early, Cornelia Mauldin, Lucille Cannon and John Hambright.
Hillard Kish Hambright is survived by his three daughters Rita Hambright Gibbons and husband Randy, Kings Mountain, NC, Tina Hambright Everhart and husband Lee, Shelby, NC, and Tabitha Hambright Hermsen, Tega Cay, SC and son David Kish Hambright, Charlotte.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Horne officiating.
Visitation will be from Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 1101 S Battleground Avenue, Kings Mountain.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on May 7, 2019