Horace Dawson

SHELBY - Horace K. Dawson, 90, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Ira and Blanch Taylor Dawson. Horace worked many years at Morrison Construction, and retired from the county school system in maintenance. He was a ham radio enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Dawson; brother, Darrell Dawson; and sister, Elizabeth McKinney. He is survived by his brother, Robert Dawson; close friend, Keith Queen, both of Shelby; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 9:30-10:30am, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park at 11am.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
