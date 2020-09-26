1/1
Horace Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Horace K. Dawson, 90, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home.

A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Ira and Blanch Taylor Dawson. Horace worked many years at Morrison Construction, and retired from the county school system in maintenance. He was a ham radio enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Dawson; brother, Darrell Dawson; and sister, Elizabeth McKinney. He is survived by his brother, Robert Dawson; close friend, Keith Queen, both of Shelby; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 9:30-10:30am, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park at 11am.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved