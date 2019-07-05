|
SHELBY- Horace Wayne "Butch" Lemmons, 70, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Atrium Health-Shelby. A native of Cleveland Co., he was born to the late Grady Lemmons Jr. and Mamie Bivens Lemmons. He was a man who dearly loved the Lord and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He made a living as a mason and was a member of Clearview Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father and his little girl was his world. He never met a stranger and touched the lives of so many, especially young people.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Ricky Lemmons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Sue Lookabill Lemmons, of the home; daughter Dr. Heather Lemmons of Shelby; sister Gail Lemmons of Shelby; grand fur baby Sophie; Sisters-in Law Connie Hicks and husband Jerry, Shelia Cooper and Christy Allen; Brothers-in-Law Johnny Lookabill and wife Mayla and James Lookabill and Janet Martin.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park with full military honors. Rev. Barry Miles, officiating.
