Horace Neal Cabiness was born in Shelby, North Carolina on August 15, 1940.
He was raised in Crouse, North Carolina where he learned to farm. After graduating from Cherryville High School, he entered the Air Force to be trained as a heavy equipment mechanic; which eventually brought him to Alaska. After 21 years of service, he retired in 1980 as a Senior Master Sergeant and began working for Alyeska Pipeline.
He is remembered as a man of integrity and impeccable work ethic which carried over to his hobby of fixing and restoring vehicles and tractors. He is known for his gardening ability and not letting you leave from a visit without giving you the best hug. He taught and lived that you should let your work do the talking for you.
On Friday, October 25, 2019, Horace Neal Cabiness went to Heaven. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 60 years, Linda; daughter Daffy; sons Neal (Cheryl), Dwight (Annie), Dusty (Debra); and grandchildren Jason (Stephanie), Sarah (Bryce), Tiffany (Brian), Brandi, Celeste (Austin), Katie (Dan), Jennifer (Michael), Grace, Emily, Mallory, and Kylie.
Please join our family in celebration of his life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:30 am at the home of his son Dusty Cabiness. [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Parkinson Foundation
