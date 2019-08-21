Home

Howard Blanton


1935 - 2019
Howard Blanton Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Howard Gene Blanton, 84, passed away on August 17, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House.

Born in Kings Mountain, NC, to the late J. Wiley Blanton and Aquilla Bell Blanton. Howard was a retired Naval Chief Petty officer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gamble Blanton and his son Tim Blanton.

He is survived by one daughter, Lori Cruse (Charlie) and by four grandchildren.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 21, 2019
