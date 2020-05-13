Home

Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Howard Edwards


1948 - 2020
Howard Edwards Obituary
SHELBY - Howard Roger Edwards, 72, of Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC.

He was born in Gaston County, NC on January 29, 1948 to the late William Morgan Edwards and Clarice Cornwell Edwards.

Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Edwards will be private. He may be viewed on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. with a reception of friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.

The family will be meeting at 611 Dellinger Road Shelby, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 13, 2020
