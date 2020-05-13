|
|
SHELBY - Howard Roger Edwards, 72, of Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC.
He was born in Gaston County, NC on January 29, 1948 to the late William Morgan Edwards and Clarice Cornwell Edwards.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Edwards will be private. He may be viewed on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. with a reception of friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.
The family will be meeting at 611 Dellinger Road Shelby, NC.
