|
|
SHELBY- Howard Gilbert Lail, 81, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Howard was born October 31, 1938. He always said that being born on Halloween, all children celebrated his birthday. Howard was born and raised on the Lilly Mill Hill to his parents, Marvin "Bud" and Eve Ledford Lail. Howard was most proud of the ten years he served his country in the Marine Corp. Due to injuries he received in Vietnam, he returned home. He spent time working in textiles and later years he was in law enforcement. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Lail Pitchford and her husband Arvis; and brother, Roy Pinkney Lail and wife Annie, all of Shelby. Howard is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" Hamrick Lail, of the home; and two brothers. Though Howard had no children of his own, he enjoyed step-daughter, April Lail and husband Furman Miller of Fountain Inn, SC; step-son, Robbie Lail of Shelby; six grandchildren, including Megan Lail, who has always held a special place in his heart. We wish to express our love and thanks to our dear friends who held fast to us during this time of trials, especially Ronald Hurdt and Tommy and Debbie Bridges. There is no way to express our gratitude to Howards Hospice of Cleveland County Team. A visitation will be held 12-1:30pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 2pm, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with the Rev. Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2020