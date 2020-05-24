Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Lail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Lail


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Lail Obituary
SHELBY- Howard Gilbert Lail, 81, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Howard was born October 31, 1938. He always said that being born on Halloween, all children celebrated his birthday. Howard was born and raised on the Lilly Mill Hill to his parents, Marvin "Bud" and Eve Ledford Lail. Howard was most proud of the ten years he served his country in the Marine Corp. Due to injuries he received in Vietnam, he returned home. He spent time working in textiles and later years he was in law enforcement. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Lail Pitchford and her husband Arvis; and brother, Roy Pinkney Lail and wife Annie, all of Shelby. Howard is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" Hamrick Lail, of the home; and two brothers. Though Howard had no children of his own, he enjoyed step-daughter, April Lail and husband Furman Miller of Fountain Inn, SC; step-son, Robbie Lail of Shelby; six grandchildren, including Megan Lail, who has always held a special place in his heart. We wish to express our love and thanks to our dear friends who held fast to us during this time of trials, especially Ronald Hurdt and Tommy and Debbie Bridges. There is no way to express our gratitude to Howards Hospice of Cleveland County Team. A visitation will be held 12-1:30pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 2pm, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with the Rev. Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -