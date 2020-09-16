1/1
Howard Lee Adams, Sr.
1943 - 2020
Mr. Howard Lee Adams, Sr., 76, of Lincolnton, NC passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Atrium Health-Lincolnton. He was born on December 23, 1943 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Arthur Lee Adams and the late Lucy Jane Hartgrove Adams.
Funeral services for Mr. Adams will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM. He can be viewed from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
