Howard H. Padgett Sr., 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 8, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland.
He is survived by a son, Howard H. Padgett, Jr. and wife Brenda, a daughter, Doris Smalley and husband Mike, both of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Amanda Mowery and husband Paul of Shelby, NC, Gary Padgett and wife Angela of Shelby, NC, David Smalley and wife Ashley of Cowpens, SC, six great grandchildren, Trevor Mowery, Briana Mowery, Ashley Mowery, DeLana Padgett, Austin Smalley, Aiden Smalley, two brothers, Fay Padgett and Steve Padgett, six sisters, Ruth Willis, Helen Tipton, Jane Camby, Elaine Dobbins, and Matilda Hamrick.
Howard was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 18, 1926 to the late Pless Carl and Dora Wilson Padgett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Padgett, a brother, Rush Padgett, and a great granddaughter Laura Padgett.
Mr. Padgett faithfully served his county in World War II with the Army. Howard was a devoted member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church for over 65 years. He retired from O.E. Ford company after 45 years of service. Howard was passionate about farming and raising cattle. He was affectionately called "Paw Paw" by his grandchildren and was a devoted family man.
A funeral service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions can be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Published in Shelby Star on July 10, 2019