Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Howard Wellmon Obituary
LAWNDALE - Howard Calvin Wellmon, 93, of Amazing Grace Road in Lawndale, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.

Born December 17, 1925 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Enoch Wellmon and Ella Costner Wellmon. He was retired from Lincoln County Hospital and attended Ledford Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Allen Wellmon; two brothers, Tommie Wellmon and Clemmie "Chick" Wellmon and two sisters, Sara Jane Towery and Irene Hoyle.

Survivors include two step daughters, Betty Jordan and husband Baxton of Shelby and Louise Kelley of Earl; brother, Robert "Wink" Wellmon of Lawndale; sister, Kimmie Hartman of Lawndale, five grandchildren; five great

grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and beloved dog, Teddy.

The visitation will be 11:00AM until 12:00 Noon Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Price officiating.

Entombment will be in the Rose Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Ledford Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 336, Lawndale, NC 28090 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on June 13, 2019
