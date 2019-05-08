|
SHELBY - Hoyle Jackson White, 88, of Polkville Road, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, on March 1, 1931, he was a son of the late Lester Moore White and Lucy Hoyle White. He was retired from Fiber Industries, but the work he loved was to grow crops on his farm. Hoyle also served in the US Army in Japan.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-eight years Joyce Blanton White; brother, Lee Roy White and brother-in-law, Gene Blanton.
He is survived by his two daughters, Alesa Lattimore of Shelby and Tami Hubbard and husband Bobby of Polkville; four sisters, Lula Mae Blanton, Mary Gettys and husband Walter; Madge Shuford and husband Bob, and Dorothy Propst and husband Jimmy; a brother Jack White and wife Barbara; sister-in-law Marlene White; six grandchildren, Chad, Curtis, Christopher, Josh, Jordan, and Katie; six great-grandchildren and caregiver, Rita Hayes.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev Brian Elwell officiating.
The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Polkville Volunteer Fire Departmant, PO Box 639, Polkville, NC 28136 or to Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemtery Trust, 839 Oak Grove-Clover Hill Ch. Rd., Lawndale, NC 28090
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 8, 2019