Hoyt Arrowood, 76, of Lawndale, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.
Born on May 11, 1942, in Cleveland County, he was a son on the late William Erskine Arrowood and Edna Leona Arrowood. He was retired form Farm Supply after thirty-five years. Hoyt love collecting trains and antique phones and was a very talented woodwork. He also served in the US Army.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Carolyn Wright Arrowood; son, Barry Arrowood and wife Jessica of Lawndale; granddaughter, Brinley Kate Arrowood of Lawndale; twin brother, Roy Arrowood and wife Shirley of Bessemer City.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 pm in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2019