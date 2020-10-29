Shelby- Hoyt Emory Lovelace, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hospice House of Forest City, NC.
Born in Rutherford County on April 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Sidney and Minnie Lovelace. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Edwin and Harold.
Hoyt is survived by his loving wife Marlene of 62 years, his daughter Pam and husband Rick Seaford of Concord, his grandson Lex Seaford and fiancée Madison Rubenstein of Florence, SC, his brother Wayne of Ellenboro, sister-in-law Willie Mae Lovelace and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law Brenda Wilson (Stephen), brother-in-laws Joe, Boyce (Janet), and Ron Carpenter(Larry).
He was member of Shelby Presbyterian Church, Covenant Sunday School Class, and the men's breakfast club.
Hoyt worked as a supervisor at JP Stevens Textile Corp. and retired at Cone Mills Corp.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping and boating at Lake James, working in the yard, and traveling. He celebrated his 70th birthday at the Grand Canyon.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at Shelby Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Legacy Fund at Shelby Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1444, Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
