CASAR - The Moriah community, Casar, NC, lost one of its most beloved members, Mr. Hugh Warren Hunt, 97, on September 14. 2019. Hugh was a member of the unique group known as the "Greatest Generation" in that he was a veteran of WW II.
He landed on Omaha Beach on the 4th day of the Normandy invasion. As he was giving aid to a wounded soldier, Hugh was captured by the enemy. Hugh spent 10 months in the German prison camps, and near the end of the war he was liberated by the Russians. Hugh served his country as a field medic and later received numerous accommodations. The accommodations include: silver star for valor in combat, bronze star for meritorious service in a combat zone, POW medal, WWII medal, Good Conduct medal, the Legion of Honor medal (presented by the French government), Medic patch and many more. Two special items that Hugh displayed with his medals were a New Testament and a spoon that he brought from home and carried with him all during the war and even in captivity.
Mr Hunt was a farmer and was also a fixer for the Ora Textile Mill in Shelby, NC. Mr. Hunt often spoke of the many friends he had made while working in the mill, and additionally he had high regard for the Dovers who owned and managed the mills.
Mr. Hunt was a quiet and unassuming man who led by example rather than words. One admirable characteristic of Mr. Hunt, who was held captive in a German concentration camp for 10 months and suffered long lasting stomach problems as a result, is that he held no ill will toward the German people.
Mr. Hunt would often comment that the "German guards didn't have very much to eat either!"
He was preceded in death by his wife, of seventy-one years Nannie Lee Morris Hunt; parents, Dob Kelly Hunt and Macie Etta Newton Hunt; two brothers, Cecil Hunt and J.D. Hunt; and sister, Mary Lou McNeely.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Hunt Sexton and husband, Buddy of Denton; three sons, Hugh Leonard Hunt and wife Judy of Lawndale, James Milton Hunt and wife Cheryl of Boone and Michael Evans Hunt and wife, Beth of The Woodlands, Texas; sister, Carol Meade and husband, Gene of Casar; eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Thursday, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Friday at 3:00 PM at New Home United Methodist Church, Casar, with the Rev. Eddie Padgett and Captain Jesse Hunt officiating.
The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Home United Methodist Church, c/o Chelsea Houser, 102 Houser Road, Casar, NC 28020 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 18, 2019