|
|
SHELBY - Hugh Brevard Long, age 80, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Hospice-Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 25, 1939, he was the son of the late Walter Herbert Long and Margaret Spake Long. Hugh was self-employed as a Poultry farmer and during the last 12 years he supplied wood shavings to poultry barns, horse barns, and some county fairs. He also worked with Elizabeth Handy Man ministry as long as his health permitted. Hugh was a faithful, loyal, and good friend to those he worked for and worked with.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Brian Kevin Long, brother, Max E. Long and wife Sarah W. Long and one brother-in-law Edwin Smith.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joy Camp Long, son Dale Keith Long and wife Donna of Shelby, one daughter-in-law Lee Ann Long of Shelby, one sister, Rachel L. Smith of Shelby and one brother, Wayne Long and wife Anita of Mocksville, NC, four grandchildren; Ashley, Adam, Ryan and Jake long, six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family offers many thanks for all the wonderful caring staff that took care of him for the last 14 days, all with tenderness and smiles. The family is also thankful for numerous other visits, cards, food, and just sitting and letting him know that you cared.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Friday May 24, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Bobby Gantt officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Elizabeth Baptist Church Handy Man Ministry301 N Post Rd, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Long.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 22, 2019