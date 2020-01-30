|
SHELBY - Hugh Edwin Monteith Jr. age 93, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Atrium Cleveland. Born in Jackson County on October 4, 1926, he was the son of the late Hugh Edwin Pauline McClure Monteith. Hugh was a member of Shelby Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Hugh was a transportation manager for PPG industries and also managed the trucking division. He enjoyed Atlanta Baseball and being with family.
In addition to his parents, Hugh is preceded in death by his wife of more than 70 years, Betty Queen Monteith.
Hugh is survived by two sons, David Monteith and wife Phyllis of Shelby, and Alan Monteith and wife Beth of Sneads Ferry; a sister, Mary Katherine Hupman of Meban; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. David Garnett and Rev. Riley Covin. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Rutherford Cleveland Kidney Association, 1017 N. Washington Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 30, 2020