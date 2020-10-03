Ms. Ida Mae Harrill Byrd, 94, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville, NC.
She was born on April 8, 1926 in Cleveland County, NC to the late James Harrill and the late Annie Mae Thomas Harrill.
The funeral service for Ms. Byrd will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM on Monday. Ms. Byrd can be viewed on Monday, October 5, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns.
