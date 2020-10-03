1/1
Ida Byrd
1926 - 2020
Ms. Ida Mae Harrill Byrd, 94, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville, NC.

She was born on April 8, 1926 in Cleveland County, NC to the late James Harrill and the late Annie Mae Thomas Harrill.

The funeral service for Ms. Byrd will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM on Monday. Ms. Byrd can be viewed on Monday, October 5, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangement

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
OCT
5
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
