KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Ina Rae Blanton, perpetually 29 years old, of Grover, NC, entered the gates of Heaven on, January 31, 2020 at her home. Ina was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Raymond and Ina Mae Moore Blanton and was preceded in death by her brother in law, James Messer and a nephew, Donald Davis. Ina was a loving and generous lady to everyone she met. She was a member of Kings Mountain Baptist Church and attended Oak Grove Baptist while growing up. Ina's love of children brought her to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Preschool, where despite being only 29 years old, Ina worked for more than 30 years. She worked for Kings Mountain District Schools in the Kids Etc program and also at the Pauline Store for 14 years as a butcher. Ina was a one of a kind person, quick witted and hard working. She loved children, the elderly and animals, especially her beloved cat, Ace. She enjoyed staying busy, often volunteering at the Patrick Senior Center and cooking for her friends and loved ones. Ina was a wonderful lady who touched the lives of countless people. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of many. She will be missed immensely by her family, loved ones, friends and the community.
SURVIVORS: Brothers; Norman Blanton and wife Annie, Jerry Blanton and wife Libby, Wayne Blanton and wife Kathryn all of Kings Mountain and Ronnie Blanton and wife Kim, Cherryville
Sisters: Judy Davis and husband Carl, Kings Mountain, Brenda Swagger and husband Rev. Steve Swagger, Spring Lake, NC and Nina Messer, Kings Mountain
Longtime boyfriend: Monty Thornburg, Kings Mountain
Aunts: Dorothy Murray, Bostic, NC and Ruby Blanton, Boiling Springs, NC
13 Nieces and Nephews and 13 Great Nieces and Nephews
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Swagger and Pastor Tim Whitesides officiating
VISITATION: Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Memorials in honor of Ina, may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church Preschool at 201 N. Piedmont Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC or to the donors choice.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 3, 2020