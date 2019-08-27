|
Ina Brown Simmons, 79, of 717 Lavender Road passed away Saturday, August 24th, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Doug Simmons of the home, Danny Brown and wife, Kathy of China Grove, and James Brown of Boiling Springs, five daughters, Connie Sparks and husband, Tim, of Lawndale, Rebecca Blevins and husband, Dewey, of Wilkesboro, Shirley Osborne and husband, Robby, of Gallatin, Tenn., Sue Absher and Sandra Stewart of Shelby, a brother, Kenneth Brown and wife, Trula, of Lenoir; 30 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ina was born in Wilkes County on January 9th, 1940 to the late Daniel and Cora Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Simmons, a son, Jim Brown, and two daughters, Reba Deadmon and Wanda Philbeck.
Mrs. Simmons was a devoted Christian and spread the word of God faithfully. Ina was a loving mother who opened her heart and home to all. Everyone blessed enough to know her understands the positive impact she left on all the lives around her. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00am with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2019