|
|
SHELBY - Irene Beam Camp, age 84, was called home Saturday, September 28, 2019 from Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 12, 1935, she was the daughter of John Aaron Beam and Lula Rozier Beam. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school there. Irene was a 5th generation descendant of the John Teeter Beam family line. She graduated from Shelby High School class of 1953, Limestone College with a BA in Education and a Master's degree in Education from Appalachian University. She taught English, Social Studies in public schools and Basic Adult Education at Cleveland Community College for 49+ years. Irene also served on the Cleveland County Nursing Home Committee and the Shelby Humane Services Council. She enjoyed living at Surfside Beach SC after retiring from her beloved teaching career. To Irene every student was like her child, she loved everyone she had the pleasure to teach.
In addition to her parents Irene was preceded in death by her sisters Emma Jo LeGrand, Joy Anne Daniels, loving brother, John Aaron Beam Jr, and her late husband Maurice Camp.
Irene is survived by her daughter Katherine Camp-Cobb and cherished grandson Brian "Austin" Cobb of Shelby, her brother Dr. David R. Beam and wife Mary Lou of Ocala FL, her sister Katherine (Kitty) Patterson, sister-in-law Barbara Beam; Special friend of the family, Tony Carr of Bostic; and the many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Dr. Mark Barden officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Dr. Love's Office, Medicine, Mercy and Grace 210 W. Dale Street Shelby, NC 28150, or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Camp
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 2, 2019