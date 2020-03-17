Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Irene Camp


1930 - 2020
Irene Camp Obituary
SHELBY - Virginia Irene Long Camp, age 89, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. Born in Gaffney SC on October 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Robert and Elma Carlene Nance Long. Irene was a long time member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

She was the owner of Shelby Bookstore for 25 years. Irene enjoyed cooking, reading and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Camp; a son, Robert Camp; three brothers, Billy Long, Kenny Long, and Tommy Gene Long.

Irene is survived by a son, Bill Camp Jr. of Shelby; two daughters, Kathy Mullinax and Laura Ross both of Blacksburg SC; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Camp of Shelby; a brother, Richard Long and wife Hao of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; a great great grandson; special friends "Joker" and many loving nieces and nephews.

In consideration of current health concerns, a private family graveside will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church/

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: charity of donor's choice.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020
