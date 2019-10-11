|
|
CLEMSON, SC AND SHELBY, NC- Iris P. Thompson, 87, widow of R. Leon Thompson, passed away peacefully Wednesday October 9, 2019. She was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina February 28, 1932, the daughter of Grady and Willard Black Patterson.
Iris grew up in the Kings Mountain area, eventually receiving a Master's degree in education. She was a Math teacher in the Clemson, SC area for many years. Iris enjoyed weaving baskets and she loved to read. But more importantly she loved her church. Iris was a member of the Clemson Presbyterian Church. She was happiest being involved in many ministries there.
Iris is survived by her two sons, Forrest Thompson and his wife Lisa of Shelby, NC and Grady Thompson and his wife Allison of Easley, SC; and two grandchildren, Nathan Smith of Clemson, SC and Christina Wiley of Columbia, SC. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be held 3pm Friday, October 11 at the Clemson Presbyterian Church, 346 Old Greenville Highway, Clemson SC 29631.
The family will receive friends at 2pm prior to the service. Interment will be at the Old Stone Church Cemetery in Clemson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Shelby, NC and the staff at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC for the love and care they showed Mom.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Clemson Presbyterian Church or to Bonclarken, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolences may be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central, SC.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2019