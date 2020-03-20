|
LAWNDALE- Issie Mae McMullens Ussery, 87, of Lawndale, transitioned peacefully , March 16, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Shelby. She is survived by her son , Warren Ussery, daughter, Cheryl l. Woods (Stephen) of Shelby; grandson, Warren Alexander Ussery; granddaughter, Issie Surratt; great-granddaughter, Issie Tucker; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:00 - 5:00 P.M. at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby . Funeral service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 3P.M. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2020