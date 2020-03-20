Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genesis Funeral Services and Chapel - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-0624
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Services and Chapel - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Services and Chapel - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Services and Chapel - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Issie Ussery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Issie Mae (McMullens) Ussery


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Issie Mae (McMullens) Ussery Obituary
LAWNDALE- Issie Mae McMullens Ussery, 87, of Lawndale, transitioned peacefully , March 16, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Shelby. She is survived by her son , Warren Ussery, daughter, Cheryl l. Woods (Stephen) of Shelby; grandson, Warren Alexander Ussery; granddaughter, Issie Surratt; great-granddaughter, Issie Tucker; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:00 - 5:00 P.M. at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby . Funeral service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 3P.M. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Issie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -