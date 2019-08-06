|
|
Iva Lee Smith Cook, 77, of Wards Gap Rd., Casar, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Born July 19, 1942 in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late John Pinkney Smith and Ella Buff Smith. She worked at the Old Fashion Grandmother Premier for fourteen years and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, JC Cook; one son, Julius Cook; four brothers, John Smith, Alvin Smith, Franklin Smith and Ace Smith and seven sisters, Mae Swink, Annie Maude Towery, Florence Cook, Helen Smith, Lucy Lail, Sadui Falls and an infant sister.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Carter and husband David of Havelock; two sons, Chris Cook and wife Tammy of Casar, and Glenn Cook of Casar; three brothers, Howard Smith, Joe Smith and Reed Smith, seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
The visitation will be 2:00PM until 3:00PM Wednesday at Pisgah Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The funeral service will be 3:00PM Wednesday at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Wedgeworth officiating.
Burial will follow in the Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 6, 2019