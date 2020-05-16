Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withrow's Funeral Home
309 East King Street
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2426
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivory Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivory Mae Leslie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivory Mae Leslie Obituary
Ivory Mae Leslie, born April 21, 1925 departed her life at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain, NC and gave up her earthly vessel on Earth to enter Heaven's gate on May 13, 2020. She was a long time member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, NC where she participated with the hymn choir.
She is survived by one son, Donald Leslie (Juanita) of Gastonia, NC; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Withrow's Funeral Home, Inc. 1:00pm - 5:00pm.The family will have a private service at a later date with Rev. Charles Webber, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Withrow's Funeral Home, Inc. of Kings Mountain, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -